D.J. Halli limping back to normality

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant visited the trouble-hit D.J. Halli on Wednesday. He went to the police station that had come under attack during the August 11 riots and held a meeting with the police officials.
His visit came a day after a delegation of Muslim leaders petitioned him over a litany of issues, including relaxation of prohibitory orders. A delegation of women relatives of the accused who have been arrested met the Commissioner at the police station and petitioned him that their family members were innocent and wrongly picked up.
The Commissioner assured the women that while many were detained and questioned based on suspicion, only those against whom there is material evidence of participation in the riots were being arrested.
“The vehicles that were torched during the riots are still lying there. I have issued instructions to have them lifted,” Mr. Pant said.
Meanwhile, D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli areas, where prohibitory orders are in place till this weekend, are slowly limping back to normalcy. Shops that remained closed from the night of the riots opened today, after a week.
