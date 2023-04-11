HamberMenu
DJ Halli-KG Halli violence: HC declines to set time frame for conclusion of trial

The High Court said that it cannot set any time frame as there were a large number of accused facing trial in these cases

April 11, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A number of people were arrested by the police after the cases of violence that occurred in D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli localities of Bengaluru on August 11, 2020.

A number of people were arrested by the police after the cases of violence that occurred in D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli localities of Bengaluru on August 11, 2020. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court of Karnataka has declined to set any time frame for conclusion of the trial against an accused in the criminal cases registered in connection with the violence that occurred in D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli localities of the city on August 11, 2020.

Declining to accept the plea of Mohammed Shariff for early trial of the case, stating that he has been lodged in the jail from the past two years, the High Court said that it cannot set any time frame for conclusion of trial against him as there are a large number of accused persons facing trial in these cases.

Submission not acceptable

“Therefore, this court would not accept the submission in the peculiar facts of this case. It is for the concerned trial court to regulate its procedure and consider for expeditious disposal. There cannot be a direction to dispose of the matter within a time frame,” Justice Nagaprasanna said in the order while rejecting the petition filed by Shariff.

The concerned trial court shall regulate its procedure to consider expeditious disposal of the cases before it, the HC said.

Also, it did not find merit in the contention made on behalf of the petitioner questioning the legality of invoking the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against him terming past of a ‘terrorist’ gang . There is prima facie material in the charge sheet against the petitioner for alleging the offences under the UAP Act, the court said.

The National Investigation Agency had filed charge sheet against him.

