Diwakar joins AAP, likely contest for Sagar seat

Senior advocate of Karnataka High Court K.Diwakar, a native of Sagar in Shivamogga district, has joined the Aam Admi Party. He is expected to contest for Sagar seat in the next Assembly elections on the AAP ticket.

Mr. Diwakar, 62, joined the AAP in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Thursday. He was an adviser to B.S.Yediyurappa when the latter was the Chief Minister in 2008. Later, he joined the Congress and served as party spokesperson. He was designated as senior advocate by the High Court recently.

When The Hindu contacted him over the phone, Mr. Diwakar said he left the Congress as his service to the party was not considered by the party leadership in the State. “The high-command culture of the Congress has percolated to the State level too. There is no scope for discussion or consultation in taking decisions”, he said.

The Sagar unit of the AAP had approached him to join the party. “I had a lengthy discussion with Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia before joining the party.It has relevant answers to the issues that bother Karnataka and the Malnad region in particular”, he said.