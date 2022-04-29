Divya Hagaragi’s arrest is just the tip of the iceberg: Priyank

Coming down heavily on the State Government, Priyank Kharge, Congress MLA, on Friday said celebrating BJP leader Divya Hagaragi’s arrest in connection with the PSI recruitment exam scam as a great achievement by the Government was premature.

The arrest of alleged kingpins Ms. Hagaragi and Rudragowda Patil was just the tip of the iceberg; the scam is deep-rooted and only a thorough investigation could lead to many more names who have been involved in the irregularities that took place at Gyan Jyoti School examination centre. If this was not done then Ms. Hagaragi’s arrest would be an eyewash, Mr. Kharge added.

The CID should also probe to unearth the modus operandi of those involved in the irrgularities.

Mr. Kharge accused Home Minister Araga Jnanendra of annulling the results of the examination held in October 2021 for recruitment to 545 posts of PSI and announcing re-examination even before the completion of investigation.

“The Home Minister should clarify whether the re-examination will be held for only written examination or the physical examination too,” Mr. Kharge said.