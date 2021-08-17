Divorced couple remarry, 74 decide to reunite at Mega Lok Adalat in Karnataka

Event sets national record for third consecutive time by settling 3.88 lakh cases

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and the High Court of Karnataka have set a national record for the third consecutive time by settling the highest number of cases in a single day as the event held on August 14 amicably settled 3,88,981 cases.

It also witnessed an unusual marriage in front of the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Mysuru as a couple, who had divorced five years ago, decided to remarry when the case for maintenance filed by the wife was identified for amicable settlement.

Elaborating on the outcome of the Mega Lok Adalat, Aravind Kumar, judge of the High Court and Executive Chairperson of the KSLSA, told mediapersons that 1,166 matrimonial cases were settled in which 74 couples decided to reunite while ending the matrimonial dispute and one couple in Mysuru remarried five years after their legal divorce.

The Mega e-Lok Adalat held on September 19, 2020, had settled 1,15,938 cases, and the mega Lok Adalats held in December 2020 and March 2021 had resulted in the settlement of 2,63,215 and 3,32,936 cases respectively.

Of the total cases settled, 3,55,730 were those pending in various courts and the remaining 33,251 were of pre-litigation stages, he said while pointing out that settlement of 2,884 partition suits had yielded ₹20.02 crore for the litigants and the settlement of 114 commercial suits of high value ended in payment of settlement amount of ₹111.17 crore for commercial litigants.

Similarly, a total amount of ₹100.57 crore had been paid to the litigants while amicably resolving 1,028 land acquisition cases and ₹221 crore had been paid as compensation by settling 6,154 cases related to motor vehicle accident claims, said Mr. Kumar while also pointing out that 7,378 cheque bounce cases were settled, resulting in the payment of ₹199.27 crore.

The Mega Lok Adalat also yielded ₹25.75 crore to the State exchequer by way of payment of fine for compounding of various types of offences, including violations related to COVID-19 norms and traffic rules, he said while pointing out that it would have cost ₹177.94 crore to the State exchequer in the form of salary to judges and court staff if these cases were to be adjudicated through the regular court proceedings.

Of the total cases settled, 21,836 were settled through virtual mode.