Division of Belagavi only after consensus, says CM

Gives assurance to two delegations of activists, religious leaders

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the government would consider the division of Belagavi district only if there is a consensus on the issue among various stakeholders. He gave the assurance to two delegations of activists and religious leaders on Thursday and Friday.

He met a delegation led by Sri Siddharama Swami of Nagnur Rudrakshi Mutt in Belagavi on Friday, who urged him not to divide the district. He said he would wait for consensus on the issue. We will take up bifurcation or trifurcation only if all the groups demand it, he said. He also said that no decision would be taken in haste, before the Supreme Court rules on the border dispute with Maharashtra.

The seer said that division of the district would reduce Kannada speakers to a minority. He urged the Chief Minister to take up development of the district despite its size and high population density. Senior activist Patil Puttappa has felt that Belagavi could be developed as a multi-lingual district with 14 taluks and over 500 gram panchayats. Division is likely to lead to undesirable results and escalation of law and order problems based on linguistic issues, he said. The Chief Minister assured the delegation that there was no proposal before the government to divide the district as of now.

The Chief Minister also received a memorandum from a delegation led by Sri Murugharajendra Swami of Shunya Sampadene Peetha seeking division of the district and formation of a new Gokak district.

The seer said that three State government-appointed commissions had recommended formation of Gokak district. Former Chief Minister J.H. Patel had favoured trifurcation of Belagavi, by forming Chikkodi and Gokak taluks. He also said that the district was too big and unwieldy for effective governance.

Balachandra Jarkiholi, Arabhavi MLA and BJP leader, also supported the demand and said that creation of Gokak district would help develop the region. He said he did not foresee any law and order problems happening due to the division of the district.

The Chief Minister told the delegation he would not take a hasty decision on the matter. “We will first wait for the Supreme Court judgment on the border issues. Secondly, we will seek a consensus on the issue from all parties and organisations concerned,” he added.

Sri Nijaguna Devaru, Sri Shivananda Swami, Sri Kumar Devaru, Gokak Bar Association president S.V. Demashetty, BJP leader Ashok Pujeri and others were part of the delegation.