Division of Belagavi necessary: MLC

Belagavi district needs to be divided into three smaller districts for the ease of administration, BJP leader and MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath said in Chikkodi on Monday. He, however, cautioned that it was a sensitive issue as the Karnataka- Maharashtra border row was pending before the Supreme Court.

“Just as Dharwad was divided into three districts in 1997, Belagavi district could be divided too. That would help the people very much as it would make administration more effective. People would not have to travel long distances to seek redressal of their grievances,” he said. He told journalists that he and other leaders would convince Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa about the need to carve out two new districts from Belagavi.

“However, the issue is not as simple as it seems. It is a sensitive one as the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row is pending before the Supreme Court. But it has to be managed and the State government should go ahead with the creation of new districts in public interest,” he said.