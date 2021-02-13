Division-level Dhamma Deeksha this month

A mega event planned on October 14

The Vishwa Buddha Dhamma Sangha will organise a division-level Dhamma Deeksha event at Shahapur Buddha Mandir (Sleeping Buddha Hill) in Yadgir district on February 28, State president of the Republican Party of India M. Venkatswamy has said.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, Dr. Venkatswamy said that people from across the Kalyana Karnataka region will participate in the event and embrace Buddhism on the occasion.

He said that a mega event will be held in Bengaluru on October 14, where lakhs of people will embrace Buddhism.

B.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism on October 14, 1956, and to mark the 65th anniversary of the event, this mega event is being organised in Bengaluru on the day when 10 lakh people are expected to accept Buddhism, Dr. Venkatswamy added.