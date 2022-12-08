Divine Providence School to celebrate centenary year

December 08, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Divine Providence School in Belagavi, one of the oldest schools in North Karnataka, is all set to celebrate its centenary year. As the part of the celebrations, the management has planned a series of programmes in association with the alumni of the school.

“Founded in 1921, it was a co-educational school till 1980. It is an all-girls school now. Its alumni have achieved academic success and evolved as responsible citizens,’‘ Headmistress Sister Rosamma Joseph told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

Judge of the High Court of Karnataka K.S. Hemalekha, who is a former student of the school, will speak during the celebrations at KLE Society’s Jirge Hall on December 17. School students will present a bouquet of cultural programmes.

An alumni meet will be held on the school campus on December 18. Past and present teachers and relatives of deceased teachers will be felicitated. Pandit Kaivalya Kumar Gurav, a former student, will present a Hindustani classical music performance.