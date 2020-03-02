Diverting Yettinahole water is not acceptable, says Gowda

Hassan

02 March 2020 00:39 IST

‘Let the issue of drinking water crisis be addressed first’

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has said that diverting water lifted from the Yettinahole in the Western Ghats to areas beyond the initial plan of the project is not acceptable.

Mr. Gowda told reporters here on Sunday that the Yettinahole project was taken up to provide drinking water to areas around Kolar district. “Let the issue of the drinking water crisis be addressed first. It is not acceptable to divert the water to some other place. I will not sit quietly if it happens,” he said when asked about reports suggesting diversion of the Yettinahole waters to Vani Vilas Sagar in Chitradurga district.

Advertising

Advertising

The Janata Dal (Secular) national president said he would concentrate on strengthening the party’s base in the State. The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had met political strategist Prashant Kishor, he said, and added that he was aware of the development.

“I have seen the worst phase of my party. In 1989, the party faced difficult times. B.L. Shankar, V.S. Ugrappa, Y.S.V. Datta and a few others were with me when all tall leaders had distanced themselves. Today, we have several leaders across the State. I am not bothered about one leader leaving the party,” he said.

He said he had not lost confidence though he was 87 years old. He would continue to travel across the State and strengthen the party.

Regarding the violence in Delhi, he said the incidents were the result of the failure of the police and intelligence in the national capital. The party in power at the Centre had been treating those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as anti-nationals, he said, and added that it was not right.

Mr. Gowda received a rousing welcome on Sunday as he reached Hassan by train. Hundreds of his supporters had gathered to welcome him when the train reached the station. They showered flowers on him and took selfies.

He was in Hassan to take part in a programme organised in memory of A.C. Munivenkate Gowda, a philanthropist and physician, who died a year ago.