June 19, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

As part of the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment Railway station, preliminary works have begun for the construction of a 24-metre-wide diversion road. “This road will create more space in front of the station building and will enable expansion of the circulating area in front of the station. SWR has closely collaborated with BBMP in widening the road for hassle-free movement of traffic,” SSWR said in a statement.