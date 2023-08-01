ADVERTISEMENT

Diversion of SCSP/TSP funds for guarantee schemes termed biggest betrayal of Dalits

August 01, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

State vice-president of Scheduled Castes Morcha of the BJP Ambaraya Ashtagi has taken strong exception to the State government’s decision. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Taking serious exception to the State government’s decision to partially divert the funds reserved for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) to implement guarantee schemes, State vice-president of Scheduled Castes Morcha of the BJP Ambaraya Ashtagi has said that the Congress government is meting out injustice to Dalits.

In a media note released here on Tuesday, Mr. Ashtagi referred to Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s statement that appeared in the media and said that diverting ₹11,000 crore of SCSP/TSP funds to guarantee schemes is the biggest betrayal by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Mahadevappa of Dalits.

“If the State government decides to divert funds meant for Dalits to other purposes, the BJP SC Morcha will launch a State-wide protest against it,” he said.

