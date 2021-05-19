Districts needs ‘financial freedom’ to tackle pandemic: Vishwanath

19 May 2021 19:14 IST

Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath lashed out at the B.S. Yediyurappa government on Wednesday for its ‘refusal’ to decentralise financial freedom so that district administrations can tackle the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Vishwanath said the district administrations have not been empowered to spend any money to combat COVID-19. “The Deputy Commissioner can’t spend even ten paise”, he said adding even the Minister in charge of the district has no power.

“Who has the powers? Maybe only Vijayendra (Chief Minister’s son). All the bills have to go to Bengaluru to be cleared. If you don’t give financial powers, how will it (combating COVID-19) happen”, he lamented.

Advertising

Advertising

Contending that there was a scarcity of medicine in the rural areas, Mr. Vishwanath said the officials are claiming that tablets have to come from Bengaluru.

He said the government should appoint senior IAS officials of the rank of Additional Chief Secretary or the Principal Secretary to the post of Deputy Commissioner to tackle the pandemic. “Give them a free hand and financial powers. Allocate ₹100 crore for each district. Then we can face COVID-19 challenges”, he said.