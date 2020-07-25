‘District, taluk hospitals will have high-flow oxygen facility by August 15’

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Mangaluru

25 July 2020 22:54 IST

Facility will help treat COVID-19 patients who require oxygen support: Kateel

The State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Saturday that all district and taluk hospitals in the State will have high-flow oxygen facility by August 15.

Addressing presspersons on the occasion of the BJP government led by B.S. Yediyurappa completing a year, Mr. Kateel said the facility would help treat many COVID-19 patients who required oxygen support.

He claimed that Karnataka occupied second place in managing COVID-19 effectively in the country.

Mr. Kateel said the State government had planned to provide piped drinking water supply to all houses in rural areas by 2023. As part of the project, it had been planned to connect 23.57 lakh rural houses at an estimated cost of ₹8,984.52 crore during 2020-21.

Mr. Kateel said that notwithstanding the drought, flood and spread of COVID-19 during the last one year, the government had tried its best to maintain economic stability. The COVID-19 had forced the government to shift the focus of its priority areas.

Justifying the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, he said that it would help farmers. Only some those who are into politics are opposing it.

Replying to a question on deaths due to COVID-19 nearing 100 in Dakshina Kannada, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, said that in addition to COVID-19 patients from Dakshina Kannada, other patients from neighbouring districts and States are also getting admitted in different hospitals in the district to avail treatment for comorbidities. Such patients are also getting tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, it would will take time to analyse the exact reasons for the deaths of such patients. In some cases, patients were getting admitted to hospitals very late, he said. Umanath A Kotian, MLA, Moodbidri and Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP were present.