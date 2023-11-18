ADVERTISEMENT

District Surveillance Officers raise alert on diabetes cases in Yadgir

November 18, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

District Surveillance Officers have expressed a serious concern over the rising number diabetic patients, the number of deaths due to diabetes and urged the public to take initiatives to protect themselves against the disease in a timely manner.

In a release on Saturday, they said that presently 77 million people are suffering from diabetes and this number will rise to 134 million by 2045 if initiatives are not taken. The officials released a note on eve of World Health Drive under the NP-NCD programme.

Highlighting the seriousness of the disease, the officials said that around 7 lakh diabetic patients are reportedly dying every year in India. Out of every 11 persons, one is suffering from diabetes. However, it can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.

They further said that those who are addicted to tobacco and alcohol, and are overweight and cannot exercise, or face blood pressure issues are likely to develop diabetes.

People above 30 years of age should undergo medical examinations to check for diabetes and get treatment on time to avoid health risks, they advised.

