District secretary directs testing of water samples in villages

Secretary in charge of Mysuru district and principal secretary to the Department of Public Works and Commerce and Industries S. Selva Kumar on Monday directed the officials for periodic testing of water samples in villages to ensure that the drinking water supplied was suitable for consumption.

“The district received good rains and there is no shortage of water. But the issue of supplying drinkable water and therefore the testing of water samples for its purity becomes necessary,” he added.

Presiding over the progress review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat office here, he told the officials to take steps for disbursing compensation for the crop loss, damage to houses, human casualties in rain-related incidents, and death of livestock as per the NDRF guidelines.

Mr. Selvakumar said the officials must take steps to bring funds under CSR initiatives for developing school infrastructure.

The secretary also told the DDPI to take steps for bringing back the dropouts to schools based on the survey that was done to identify the number of schoolchildren dropped out of schools.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said the district has recorded 40 percent excess rains this year and damage to crops has been reported in Nanjangud taluk due to release of surplus water from Kabini dam.

As many as 75 houses completely damaged in rains and floods and a sum of ₹1.20 lakh each compensation was being given to the affected persons. As many as 83 partially damaged houses will get a compensation of ₹50,000 each.

There has been widespread damage to banana and tobacco crops, he said, adding that 70 percent of Aadhaar seeding of farmers’ fields has been completed.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan and others were present.

