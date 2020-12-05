Karnataka

District ranked 2nd in revenue department performance

Mysuru district ranks 2nd in the State in terms of performance of the Revenue Department.

A release said the monthly performance ranking for November 2020 by the department is based on prompt and highest disposal of revenue cases in mutations, land conversion, survey and phodi disposal, revenue course case disposal by the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner among others.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said in two months Mysuru has jumped from bottom five to top 2 and said that all officers are committed to continue to work for the citizens.

