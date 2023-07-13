HamberMenu
District Minister visits Morarji School in Varakodu

Mahadevappa asks for improving hygiene on school campus; takes a class for SSLC students and savors a curry made from horse gram to check the quality of food served to the children

July 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa during his visit to Morarji Desai School at Varakodu near Mysuru on Thursday, July 13.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa during his visit to Morarji Desai School at Varakodu near Mysuru on Thursday, July 13. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also Minister for Social Welfare, on Thursday, July 13, visited Morarji Desai Residential School at Varakodu and inspected the facilities for the children.

During his visit, the Minister went around the library and science labs established in accordance with the students’ numbers.

While directing the school authorities to give importance to hygiene after inspecting the washrooms, he said, the level of cleanliness in the school needs to be improved.

He later interacted with the schoolchildren and also took a class for the SSLC students. The Minister explained the children impact of population explosion on health and education and also on employment.

The Minister advised the children to engage in co-curricular activities other than the academic works.

Mr. Mahadevappa directed the principal and teachers to help children develop life skills, and to work towards improving their academic excellence so that they score good marks in the examination.

While savoring a curry made from horse gram, he said the kitchen has to be kept neat and hygienic.

Making use of MGNREGA, a vegetable garden can be established on the school campus that will help the school become self-reliant in veggies needed for cooking food. “This will result in nutritional supplements for the children.”

While advising the school to ensure that no child should be deprived of education, all facilities extended by the government have to reach the students.

