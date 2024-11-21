District Minister to chair public grievances redressal meeting at Kadur

Energy Minister K.J. George, Minister in charge of Chikkamagaluru district, will hold a public grievances redressal meeting at the taluk office in Kadur on November 26.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, in a press release on Thursday, informed the media that elected representatives and officers would attend the meeting. The public could submit their grievances at the taluk panchayat’s office before November 25. The public could submit applications at the meeting venue on the day as well.

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the public to make use of the opportunity and get their grievances resolved.

