District-level youth festival

November 25, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration, the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS Mysuru, will conduct a district-level youth festival on December 3, according to a release. It will be held at Chamundi Vihar stadium and will feature classical dance and music, folk music, folk dance and mono acting and is open to those in the age group of 15 years to 29 years, the release added. Those keen to participate may register on the spot at the venue from 8 a.m. onwards and should produce their SSLC marks card or their birth certificate, the release added.

