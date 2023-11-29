HamberMenu
District level police sports day inaugurated

November 29, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

International athlete Reena George said here on Wednesday that it was encouraging to note that the Police Department had reservation under sports quota for recruitment to various posts.

She was speaking during the inauguration of the Mysuru District Police annual sports meet at the DAR Parade Grounds in the city.

Ms. George said discipline among the police force was a motivating and inspiring factor and the services and sacrifices of the police personnel to uphold law and order in the society on a 24x7 basis was appreciable. Exhorting the police to take part in sports, Ms. George said age was a mere number and one should not worry about the outcome as victory and defeat were part of sports.

Ms. George was also felicitated for her contribution to the field of sports and track and field events by the police department. K.M.Gayatri, CEO, Mysuru ZP, Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police Mysuru district and others were present. The valedictory of the two-day event will be held on Thursday.

