District-level panels to redress problems of govt. employees

Consultative committees will be formed in districts soon to redress problems faced by State government employees, C.S. Shadakshari, president, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, said.

At present, a consultative committee is working at the State level, comprising four IAS officers while the president of the association is its member secretary. The committee is assigned the responsibility of redressing problems faced by government employees including threats they may face at work, upgrade of amenities at the work place and delay in payment of salary and other benefits. For fast redressal, the State government will take a decision to establish consultative committees, headed by Deputy Commissioners, at the district level. The State government will pass an order to this effect shortly, Mr. Shadakshari said at a press conference here on Monday.

He welcomed the recent decision to not conduct probe into anonymous complaints and petitions against government employees. Mr. Shadakshari said in 2001, the government had decided to pay ₹5,000 towards the last rites employees who die in service. It was a long standing demand of employees to revise this amount. The government recently passed an order to enhance it to ₹15,000, he said.