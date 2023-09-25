District-level Janata Darshan across Karnataka to be launched on September 25

September 25, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

For the first time in the State, the Janata Darshan that was restricted to Bengaluru, will be extended to district headquarters throughout the State from Monday.

The Janata Darshan will be held in the presence of the District in-charge Ministers and district-level officials of all departments will be present. A coordination will established between the departments to address grievances of people, a release said. After the district-level Janata Darshans, a similar meetings will be held at taluk levels. The grievances of people will be recorded in the integrated public grievance redressal system, and grievances will be addressed in a time frame if it is not solved on the spot.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the responsibility of the programme has been vested on Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers of zilla panchayats and district in-charge secretaries. The aim is to accept petitions and try to find a solution to the problem on the spot, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release said that the instruction for State-wide Janata Darshan had been given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 10 days ago at the meeting of Deputy Commissioners and CEOs as people were approaching him for small things such as caste certificates, khata transfer, transformer repairs and installation of electricity poles. He had asked the officials what was the use of them working in districts if people are approaching him, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT