District-level Janata Darshan across Karnataka to be launched on September 25

September 25, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time in the State, the Janata Darshan that was restricted to Bengaluru, will be extended to district headquarters throughout the State from Monday.

The Janata Darshan will be held in the presence of the District in-charge Ministers and district-level officials of all departments will be present. A coordination will established between the departments to address grievances of people, a release said. After the district-level Janata Darshans, a similar meetings will be held at taluk levels. The grievances of people will be recorded in the integrated public grievance redressal system, and grievances will be addressed in a time frame if it is not solved on the spot.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the responsibility of the programme has been vested on Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers of zilla panchayats and district in-charge secretaries. The aim is to accept petitions and try to find a solution to the problem on the spot, it added.

The release said that the instruction for State-wide Janata Darshan had been given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 10 days ago at the meeting of Deputy Commissioners and CEOs as people were approaching him for small things such as caste certificates, khata transfer, transformer repairs and installation of electricity poles. He had asked the officials what was the use of them working in districts if people are approaching him, the release said.

