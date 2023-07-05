District Judge takes charge as administrator of Murugha Mutt

July 05, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

District Principal and Sessions Judge Premavati Managuli M. has taken charge as temporary administrator of Murugha Mutt of Chitradurga, which is mired in a controversy following the arrest of the mutt’s head under provisions of PoCSO Act in September last.

The District Judge took charge on Tuesday following a direction from a Divisional Bench of the High Court of Karnataka.

A former bureaucrat P.S. Vastrad, who was appointed as administrator during the previous BJP government, handed over charge to the District Judge.

After taking charge as administrator, Premavati Managuli said that she has taken charge as temporary administrator of the mutt as per the High Court direction and that she will continue in the post till further direction from the mutt.

It may be recalled that the head of the mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanru, is in judicial custody after being arrested on the charge of sexually exploiting minor girls under the provisions of PoCSO Act.

Although the seer (before his arrest on September 1, 2022) had appointed another seer Sri Basavaprabhu Swami as the caretaker of the mutt in his absence and to monitor the day-to-day activities of the mutt, various devotees had appealed to the State government seeking the appointment of an administrator to the mutt.

Subsequently, the State government on December 13, 2022, appointed P.S. Vastrad as the administrator of the mutt, to which a section of devotees and several seers took exception. Questioning this move, Basavaprabhu Swami had approached the High Court.

Considering his plea, a single judge of the High Court had quashed the order on the appointment of administrator and allocated six weeks to the devotees to make an interim arrangement.

However, an appeal was filed against the single judge order and on Monday, hearing the petition, the Divisional Bench of High Court headed by Chief Justice P.B. Varale appointed the District Principal Judge as temporary administrator.