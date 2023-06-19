District in-charge secretaries appointed

The State government has issued orders deputing senior IAS officers as district in-charge secretaries.
Among North Karnataka districts, senior IAS officer Anjum Parvej will be in-charge secretary of Belagavi, V. Anbu Kumar of Dharwad, C. Shikha of Gadag, Richard Vincent D’souza of Vijayapura, Ritesh Kumar Singh of Uttara Kannada, Mohammad Mohsin of Bagalkot and R. Vishal will be in-charge secretary of Haveri.
They will hold progress review meetings in the districts once a month.
