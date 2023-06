District in-charge Ministers appointed for Kalyana Karnataka region

June 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on Friday appointed Ministers in-charge for all the seven districts in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Two Ministers from Kalaburagi district have been made district in-charge Ministers namely. Minister for Rural development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will be in charge of Kalaburagi district and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will oversee Raichur district affairs.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has been appointed in-charge of Bidar district and Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will be Yadgir district in-charge.

While Housing and Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has been appointed district in-charge of Vijayanagara, Minister for Backward Class, Kannada and Culture department Shivaraj Tangadagi will be Koppal in-charge and Minister for Youth Services, Sports and ST Welfare Minister B. Nagendra has been given Ballari in-charge.