District in-charge Minister reviews preparation work for PM’s programme in Yadgir

January 14, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Yadgir

District in-charge and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan instructed the officials of departments, particularly Public Work (PWD) and Panchayat Raj Engineering (PRE), to complete the works before the end of March and ensure that no works, for which tender has been floated, are pending.

He was addressing a review meeting in Yadgir on Saturday. Responding to the Minister, Ambarish Naik, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat said that there was an allocation of ₹221 crore for the current year for PRE, in which ₹194 crore has been released and of that, around 65% has been utilised.

The Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal to instruct the officials of departments concerned with the responsibilities for the Prime Minister’s scheduled programme on January 19 in the district. While, Ms. Snehal said that responsibilities will be given to the officers later after the meeting.

We already instructed the Health department to keep the Community and Primary Health Centres, Ambulances and doctors ready for the PM’s programme.

The Deputy Commissioner said that she will pass orders instructing KKRTC to provide buses to the police department without getting any advance amount as the Home department required buses for bundobust. She said when MLA Narasimha Nayak raised the issue.

Mr. Nayak also requested Mr. Chavan to speak with the Energy Minister to ensure that there will be no power disruption during the programme.

The Deputy Commissioner said that she will pass order regarding closure of schools in the area where the programme is going to be held on January 18 and 19 to avoid any disturbance. Finally, Mr Chavan said that it is everybody’s responsibility to make the Prime Minister’s programme a grand success.

Venkatareddy Mudnal MLA, C.B. Vedamurthy Superintendent of Police and district level officers were present.