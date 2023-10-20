ADVERTISEMENT

District in charge Minister inaugurates Mushaira as part of Dasara festival

October 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated a Mushaira or Urdu poetry rendition programme in Mysuru on Thursday evening as part of the on-going Dasara festivities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahadevappa contended that language, which facilitates communication between human beings, cannot be viewed from the prism of religion or caste.

Pointing out that language reflects a community’s cultural background and history, Mr. Mahadevappa said cultural programmes like Mushaira can also serve to help remove the casteist and religious prejudices that were prevailing in the society. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cultural programmes can bring about harmony among different sections of society by promoting the spirit of brotherhood and human values.

Mr. Mahadevappa also pointed out that Dasara festival was not confined to any particular religion or caste and recalled that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar had strived to bring to light the hidden talents among the people.

Former Minister and MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency Tanveer Sait the Congress government was continuing the tradition of erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore in patronizing art and culture.

Noted actor Raza Murad and a host of Urdu poets from different parts of the country participated in the Mushaira programme held on Thursday evening in the City.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US