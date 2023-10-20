District in charge Minister inaugurates Mushaira as part of Dasara festival

October 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated a Mushaira or Urdu poetry rendition programme in Mysuru on Thursday evening as part of the on-going Dasara festivities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mahadevappa contended that language, which facilitates communication between human beings, cannot be viewed from the prism of religion or caste.

Pointing out that language reflects a community’s cultural background and history, Mr. Mahadevappa said cultural programmes like Mushaira can also serve to help remove the casteist and religious prejudices that were prevailing in the society.

The cultural programmes can bring about harmony among different sections of society by promoting the spirit of brotherhood and human values.

Mr. Mahadevappa also pointed out that Dasara festival was not confined to any particular religion or caste and recalled that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar had strived to bring to light the hidden talents among the people.

Former Minister and MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency Tanveer Sait the Congress government was continuing the tradition of erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore in patronizing art and culture.

Noted actor Raza Murad and a host of Urdu poets from different parts of the country participated in the Mushaira programme held on Thursday evening in the City.