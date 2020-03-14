District hospital to function as quarantine facility

MYSURU

14 March 2020 08:33 IST

The newly-inaugurated district hospital building on KRS Road will now function as a quarantine facility for suspected cases of COVID-19. As many as 50 beds had been set aside at the hospital which is yet to become functional for want of equipment and staff.

This is the first quarantine set up in Mysuru. If situation warrants, the district administration is ready to identify more quarantine facilities away from the city.

In Mysuru city, isolation wards had been set at the K.R. Hospital, Epidemic Diseases Hospital and JSS Hospital besides some private hospitals. “The district administration has been empowered to use force to quarantine and isolate a person for COVID-19. This applies to only those who do not cooperate with health authorities,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar. He said DCs had been given powers to take over private hospitals, government offices or private buildings to set up isolation wards.

Advertising

Advertising