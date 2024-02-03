District executive meeting of BJP organised in Yadgir

February 03, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Yadgir

The maiden district executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held at a private hotel in Yadgir on Saturday. Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi, district president of the BJP, chaired it.

MLC and State Secretary D.S. Arun, while addressing the meeting, said that the State government is following anti-poor and anti-Dalit policies. There are no adequate grants in the State for development work in different sectors. The government has given grants through guarantee schemes to those who don’t want them, despite the need.

Former MLA Veerabasanth Reddy Mudnal also spoke on the occasion.

There was a lengthy discussion in the meeting to strengthen the party from ground level.

Lalita Anapur, the State Secretary, Shobha Bani, Amarnath Patil, Eshwarsingh, Guru Kama, Venkatareddy Abbetumakur, and others were present.

