District disabled welfare officer suspended for not inviting MLC to event

The District Welfare Officer for differently-abled in Bidar has been placed under suspension for violating protocol by not inviting an MLC to a department programme recently.

Chief Executive Officer of Bidar Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole on Friday issued the order suspending Mahadev Mungalle for not inviting Bheemrao B. Patil, MLC, to the programme organised for distributing aids and assistive devices for people with physical disabilities at Humnabad in Bidar district on September 23.

Taking serious note of the complaint by the MLC and for repeated violation of protocol by officials despite several warnings, Dr. Badole suspended the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.