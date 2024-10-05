ADVERTISEMENT

District disabled welfare officer suspended for not inviting MLC to event

Published - October 05, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Welfare Officer for differently-abled in Bidar has been placed under suspension for violating protocol by not inviting an MLC to a department programme recently.

Chief Executive Officer of Bidar Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole on Friday issued the order suspending Mahadev Mungalle for not inviting Bheemrao B. Patil, MLC, to the programme organised for distributing aids and assistive devices for people with physical disabilities at Humnabad in Bidar district on September 23.

Taking serious note of the complaint by the MLC and for repeated violation of protocol by officials despite several warnings, Dr. Badole suspended the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US