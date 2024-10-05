GIFT a SubscriptionGift
District disabled welfare officer suspended for not inviting MLC to event

Published - October 05, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Welfare Officer for differently-abled in Bidar has been placed under suspension for violating protocol by not inviting an MLC to a department programme recently.

Chief Executive Officer of Bidar Zilla Panchayat Girish Badole on Friday issued the order suspending Mahadev Mungalle for not inviting Bheemrao B. Patil, MLC, to the programme organised for distributing aids and assistive devices for people with physical disabilities at Humnabad in Bidar district on September 23.

Taking serious note of the complaint by the MLC and for repeated violation of protocol by officials despite several warnings, Dr. Badole suspended the officer.

