District Congress campaign committees’ heads appointed

Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s campaign committee, on Wednesday appointed V. Dhananjay Kumar as chairman of the Dakshina Kannada District Campaign Committee (DCC), Jagannath Gogi as chairman of Kalaburagi DCC, and Basavaraj, former MLA, of Mysuru Rural DCC.

KPCC president G. Parameshwara will address party workers’ conventions at Taravakere, Gubbi, Tumakuru, Pavagada, Chikkanayakahalli, Madikeri, Bidar, Aurad, Basavakalyan, Kalaburagi, Aland, Deodurg, and Raichur over the next few days.

As part of the poll strategy, Mr. Parameshwara, along with prominent party leaders, have been touring 100 Assembly constituencies that were won by the Opposition parties in the 2013 elections.