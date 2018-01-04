District Congress campaign committees’ heads appointed

Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s campaign committee, on Wednesday appointed V. Dhananjay Kumar as chairman of the Dakshina Kannada District Campaign Committee (DCC), Jagannath Gogi as chairman of Kalaburagi DCC, and Basavaraj, former MLA, of Mysuru Rural DCC.
KPCC president G. Parameshwara will address party workers’ conventions at Taravakere, Gubbi, Tumakuru, Pavagada, Chikkanayakahalli, Madikeri, Bidar, Aurad, Basavakalyan, Kalaburagi, Aland, Deodurg, and Raichur over the next few days.
As part of the poll strategy, Mr. Parameshwara, along with prominent party leaders, have been touring 100 Assembly constituencies that were won by the Opposition parties in the 2013 elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor