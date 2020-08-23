District civil hospital, three private hospitals deny treatment in in Belagavi

Belagavi

23 August 2020 13:44 IST

Doctors in the district civil hospital denied them admission since the beds were full of COVID-19 patients.

The wife of a farmer, who had consumed poison as he was unable to pay back loans, ran from pillar to post in an attempt to get him admitted for treatment as they were denied admission in the district civil hospital and three private hospitals in Belagavi on Sunday.

Duradundeppa Hugar, a farmer and small businesses man from Nidasosi village near Hukkeri had consumed poison as he was unable to repay the loan of ₹2 lakh. His wife Akkamma brought him to Belgavi for treatment.

However, they administered some first aid and an intra venous fluid bottle. But the family was asked to leave after.

Akkamma took her husband to three private hospitals who also refused to admit the patient. She went around with the IV bottle in her hand, with the patient in tow.

At a prestigious private hospital, the casualty doctor told her to deposit a huge sum of money before admission. But she could not afford it. She waited for some time for the doctors to reconsider. When she realised that she could not get admission for lesser fees, she decided to go back to her village.

Police officers who traced them later, said that the patient was admitted to a private hospital in Sankeshwar town and he was out of danger.

The picture of the woman standing by her husband while he was resting on a park bench outside a private hospital was widely shared on social media.