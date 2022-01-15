District authorities urged to divert sewage to save lake

MYSURU

15 January 2022 19:45 IST

Concerned citizens visit Thipparayana Kerre

Environmentalists of Mysuru have expressed concern over sewage entering a lake in a layout developed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and sought immediate measures to save the water body.

A group of concerned citizens paid a visit to Thipparayana Kerre at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Nagar to apprise themselves of the condition of the water body and noticed the sewage flow.

Advertising

Advertising

Bhamy V. Shenoy, founding working president of Mysore Grahakara Parishat, has written to the Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham to convene a meeting of the District Lake Protection Committee so as to initiate measures to save the lake.

‘’This is one of the few beautiful lakes of our city and its surrounding park supports both migratory birds and local species. When the layout was developed, according to the contractual terms, private developers and MUDA are expected to provide for the proper handling of sewage either by having nearby STPs or by connecting to UGD’’, said Mr. Shenoy.

He said sewage flowing into a water body is detrimental to the ecosystem and expressed dismay that though highly qualified professionals reside in the layout very few have displayed interest to get involved to save the waterbody. He said it is equally depressing that only a handful of residents have complained to the MUDA and though its chairman visited the spot no steps have been taken so far to help save the lake.

The activists have also sought the intervention of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T.Deve Gowda and though he has promised to help, there are concerns over the delay in initiating measures to stop the flow of sewage.

The Deputy Commissioner was urged to convene a meeting of the District Lake Protection Committee at the earliest and Mr. Shenoy has threatened to approach the National Greens Tribunal or will file a PIL in case the matter was not taken up on a priority basis b y the district administration.

‘’Please save us the trouble of approaching the NGT or filing a PIL and convene a meeting of the District Lake Protection Committee to force MUDA to save the lake’’, said Mr. Shenoy.