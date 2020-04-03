District authorities scramble to trace Tablighi event attendees in Karnataka

With many people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz congregation in Delhi and their primary contacts testing COVID-19 positive, the district authorities are scrambling to identify and isolate them.

Three persons from Belagavi, all of whom had attended the congregation, have tested positive. They include a 70-year-old and a 20-year-old. They are all being treated at the designated hospital in Belagavi.

About 30 persons who attended the Tablighi event in Delhi from Mysuru city have been traced and placed in a government quarantine facility. Samples of the throat swabs of at least 10 have been sent for the tests. A total of 62 from Mysuru city had attended the event, but only 30 have returned home so far.

Also, another 36 persons from various taluks in Mysuru district had attended the event, and 20 have returned to their home towns. The rest are said to be in Delhi, while one has been traced to Chhattisgarh.

In Shivamogga, as many as 24 persons linked to the Tablighi congregation have been identified so far. Of them, 11 had attended the congregation, while the remaining are secondary contacts. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, said that the swab samples of all 11 direct attendees tested negative for COVID-19, while the results of the rest are awaited. None of them have shown any symptoms so far.

As many as 16 people from Hassan district had been to New Delhi recently. The district administration got their details from the Centre. Among them, six who have returned to the district are under home quarantine. Four more are in quarantine in Delhi.

Five people from Chikkamagaluru had been to the national capital recently. Among them, three returned to the district and are under quarantine. No one has shown any symptoms. The other two are in Uttar Pradesh. An officer said no one from the district participated in the religious conference.