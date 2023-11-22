District authorities foil Banjara community protest to condem attack on BJP leader Manikanth Rathod

November 22, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi Police on Wednesday foiled a planned protest by Banjara community leaders to condemn the recent attack on BJP leader Manikanth Rathod and to demand the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Mr. Rathod and his close aide were attacked by a group of unknown men near the Kagina in the early hours of Saturday last. Mr. Rathod was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Condemning the brutal attack on their community leader [Mr. Rathod] and demanding that the District Police arrest the culprits immediately, a mega protest was planned by the Banjara community leaders and their religious heads in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. And, an appeal was also issued to the community people to participate in large numbers to register their solidarity with their leader.

However, the district authorities imposed Section 144 to restrict the protest even after the community leaders obtained permission from the District Police for their protest.

Expressing anguish over the development, community leaders accused the district in-charge Minister of trying to suppress the voice of the Banjara community by taking away their right to protest.

As soon as the agitators gathered at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed to foil the protest and the protestors were prevented from leading a march towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

However, the Banjara community leaders, including Sudhir Chavan and Sagar Rathod, were allowed to submit a memorandum at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.