District admn., police making preparations for smooth idol immersion, Id fete in Belagavi

The district administration and the Police Department are taking steps to manage the law and order situation in Belagavi district on September 16, 17 and 18, when Id Milad coincides with Ganesh idol immersion celebrations.

Officials have banned the sale of liquor in the entire district on September 16, 17 and 18 in view of the Ganesh idol immersion and Id Milad celebrations.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang has issued orders banning the sale, storage, transport of liquor in the entire Belagavi taluk.

The order applies to all liquor shops, wine shops, bars, clubs and hotels and MSIL and KSBCL outlets.

Those violating the orders will face action under Section 21(2) of the Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and Section 31 of the Karnataka Police Act 1963.

Mr. Marbaniang, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh and others took out a peace march in the old city areas of Shahapur and surrounding areas in view of the immersion procession scheduled for September 16.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan issued similar orders for the district, except Belagavi taluk.

Meanwhile, an anjuman committee has taken a decision to postpone the Id procession to September 22 from September 16.

This is to allow a smooth Ganesh idol procession and avoid law and order problems, it was said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Asif (Raju) Sait, office-bearers of various jamaats, seerat committee and anjuman committees were present at the meeting held recently.

