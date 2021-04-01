District administrations make arrangements to vaccinate everyone aged above 45

The vaccination for persons aged 45 years and above (without any comorbidity certificate) will begin on Thursday. Earlier, the vaccination drive was limited to people above the age of 45 with comorbidities.

The health authorities in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar have geared up for the fourth phase of the vaccination, and adequate stock of vaccines have been kept ready. With the second wave of COVID-19 infection spreading faster than expected, the district administrations have urged all those eligible to get vaccinated at the earliest.

In Kodagu, 1,55,606 people aged 45 years and above had been identified for the vaccination. Already, 22,433 of them carrying comorbidity certificates have been vaccinated, said Kodagu District Surveillance Officer Gopinath.

He said the district has achieved a 79.95% target coverage of healthcare workers, with 5,048 vaccinated as against the target of 6,580 in the month of March.

Earlier, at a meeting ahead of the start of the fourth phase of vaccination, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal reviewed the arrangements made for the vaccination and told the authorities to spread awareness about the need for people to take the jab in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Kodagu stands second in the State in vaccination coverage, she added. She said nodal officers have been appointed and teams constituted to ensure the implementation of the government guidelines in the wake of the second wave.

The Deputy Commissioner said the festive season was ensuing and healthcare workers must take steps to ensure that people do not congregate, besides ensuring strict compliance with SOPs by the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, the 650-bed COVID-19 Care Centre at the KSOU academic building near Mandakalli will reopen on Thursday. It was temporarily shut after the number of patients decreased. Amid the second wave, the centre was asked to reopen, putting in place all the arrangements to handle patients as it did last year.