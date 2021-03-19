District administration shielding owner of illegal function hall, says Kanta

The former Labour Minister S.K. Kanta on Tuesday accused the Kalaburagi district administration of shielding the former corporator Aleemuddin Patel who, according to him, has violated an order of the High Court of Karnataka by completing the construction of a function hall (QP Palace) without conversion of land and permission from the competent authorities.

Mr. Kanta has written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stating that the district administration has failed in containing illegal land development activities. He further said that Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankarappa Vanikyal have been acting as agents of land grabbers.

Providing what he called evidence [photos of the opening ceremony of the function hall on January 10 and other functions organised at QP Palace], Mr. Kanta said that even though Mr. Patel had deliberately violated the court order thereby committing contempt of court, the government machinery, including the Deputy Commissioner and the Additional Deputy Commissioner, are supporting Mr. Patel by refusing to take action in complaints filed with them.

“Complaints were filed by Sharfoddin Baba on November 30, 2020 with the Deputy Commissioner giving details about the violation of court order by Mr. Patel. Regional Commissioner N.V. Prasad, had on January 6, 2021 also asked the Deputy Commissioner to submit a report within three days of his directive on action taken against Mr. Patel who has constructed a function hall on 2.20 acres of agricultural land at Zaffarabad village on the outskirts of the city without land conversion,” he said.

“Further, the Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner has in February written to the district administration seeking permission to keep the function hall under seal until the case is disposed of in court, for which no reply has been given,” Mr. Kanta said. The district authorities are hand in glove with the accused, which is clear from their actions and inordinate delay in taking any steps against Mr. Patel, he added.