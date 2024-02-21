District administration ready to conduct LS polls: DC

February 21, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Wednesday that the Mysuru district administration was fully prepared to conduct the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a meeting organised for the representatives of various political parties on the implementation of the model code of conduct that comes into effect soon after the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls, here, he said steps had been taken for the strict enforcement of the model code of conduct after the announcement of elections. “Preparations in this regard had been done,” he added.

He said EVMs, VVPATs, electoral rolls, and manpower for the elections were ready and the administrative machinery was fully prepared for conducting free and fair polls.

The deputy commissioner said announcement of new projects or works or launching works that were already announced was against the model code of conduct and deemed violation. Only the ongoing works or projects are allowed to be carried out when the poll code was in force, he clarified.

Mr. Rajendra told the representatives of the parties to seek the permission of the competent authorities when they were putting up banners, cutouts, or other publicity materials in view of elections. Permission is a must for putting up the publicity materials, he stated.

If materials are put up without permission, such materials will be removed and the people responsible will be fined, he warned.

The district administration has been transparent with regard to the information on the polls. The parties can seek replies in case they have any doubts, he stated.

Like last year, this election too home voting option will be provided where people above 80 years of age and those with 40 percent of disability will get the option of casting their ballot from their homes, according to the district administration.

Mr. Rajendra said that the number of polling booths in the district have gone up to 2,915 from 2,905 and each booth will have basic facilities like water, toilets, ramp, electricity and shelter from

