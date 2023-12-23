District administration, Health Department ready to tackle COVID-19 variant JN.1

December 23, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Yadgir

The district administration and Health Department are ready to tackle the COVID-19 variant JN.1 in Yadgir district. The district had faced oxygen shortage during the second wave last year. Therefore, the administration has asked the department to ensure oxygen, beds and other necessary arrangements after reports of the virus spreading came out.

The Health Department has made arrangements at Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) with an attached 300-bed hospital at the outskirts of Yadgir, district surgeon Pandmanand Gaikwad has said.

“As many as 50 beds with ventilators were kept ready in the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) and apart from this, 100 beds with oxygen and 150 common beds were also made available. Medical staff, physicians and laboratory staff and a scanning centre staff are deployed for service. Two (2) CT- Scan centers, one each in the old hospital and also at YIMS have been opened to work round the clock. The COVID-19 test has been made compulsory for patients who are undergoing surgery. RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) are being conducted in both the hospitals. Aaround 15-20 tests are done every day,” Dr. Gaikwad explained and added sufficient oxygen jumbo cylinders have been made available to avoid shortages.

Dr. Gaikwad said that persons below 15 and above 60 years should take precautions by using hand sanitizers and wearing face masks. Those who suffered a severe infection due to respiratory issues last time and those who are suffering from hypertension, diabetes and cancer should take additional precautions.