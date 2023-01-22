District administration gearing up for Hampi Utsav scheduled for Thursday

January 22, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Vijayanagar district administration is gearing up for conducting Hampi Utsav scheduled to be held on Thursday. It will be the first Hampi Utsav after Vijayanagar district was carved out of Ballari.

Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh convened a meeting of senior officers at his office in Hosapete on Sunday to review the preparations.

As per information he shared during the meeting, a colourful cultural procession will be taken out to mark the beginning of the utsav.

“Many cultural troupes from different parts of the State will participate in the procession, giving colourful performances. The procession will start from the Vadakaraya Temple at 4 p.m. and pass through major streets in the city. In the evening, laser show will be organised at the Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Stadium,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

Speaking of the basic amenities to be provided during the utsav, Mr. Venkatesh stressed the need for setting up temporary health clinics and drinking water facilities at spots where people will gather in large numbers.

“We have to organise various cultural and sports events. Wrestling and adventure sports will be part of the utsav. Krishi Darshan and flower show events should be organised neatly. Adequate preparations should be made for Janapada Vahini, a show of indigenous cultural forms, and Tuna Aarti. The committees concerned should take care of the events that are assigned to them such as exhibition of painting, drawing and photography, recitation of poems and various competitions for schoolchildren,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

He also directed Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company, the State-owned power distributor, to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the utsav as the historical monuments of Hampi will be decorated with colourful lights.

Hampi-by-Sky, viewing the historical monuments in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in a helicopter, will be part of Hampi Utsav as usual. The administration has fixed ₹3,800 for the seven-minute flight and people can book tickets online: https://www.chipsan.com/events/hampi-by-sky.

Assistant Commissioners Siddarameshwar (Hosapete) and T.V. Prakash (Harapanahalli), Joint Director of Agriculture Sharanappa Mudgal, Regional Transport Officer Vasanth Chauhan, Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Veeranagouda, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Salim, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Siddalingesh Rangannanavar, Tahsildar Vishwajit Mehta and other senior officers were present.