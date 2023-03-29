District administration geared up for polls; 2.62 million voters in Mysuru

March 29, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The district administration is geared up for the Assembly polls to be held on May 10 and there are 26,22,551 registered voters as on March 29, 2023.

The Deputy Commissioner, K.V.Rajendra, who is also the district election officer told mediapersons here on Wednesday that there was time till April 11 to get the name included if it was found missing in the voters’ list and for which the individuals concerned have to contact their respective electoral officer for updating the same.

Of the 26, 22,551 voters, 13,01022 were male, 13,21,316 were female and 213 had registered themselves as transgenders.

For the first time the Election Commission has permitted senior citizens above 80 years of age to vote from home in case they are bed-ridden or physically immobile. In Mysuru district spread across 11 Assembly segments there were 84,917 voters who were above 80 years while there were 31,754 persons with disability.

Mr. Rajendra said once the candidates list is finalised and the number of voters who wish to exercise their franchise from home is ready, the polling officers along with political agents of all political parties and candidates will visit the individual houses three days before the actual polls to enable such individuals to cast their vote. The entire process will be documented through video recording, he added.

In all, there are 2,905 polling booths for the 11 Assembly segments and each booth will have toilets, drinking water facilities, ramps, power supply as assured minimum facility (AMF), said Mr. Rajendra.

Commissioner of Police .Ramesh said that in Mysuru urban comprising Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Krishnaraja apart from parts of Chamundeshwari and a few booths from Varuna, there are 312 sensitive or critical booths which will require additional deployment of manpower for the smooth conduct of elections.

Seema Latkar, SP, Mysuru said in the remaining 8 Assembly segments spread across the district there are 385 critical or sensitive booths which will come under special gaze of the security personnel. Five units of paramilitary forces have been allotted for the district and they are expected to reach Mysuru in the next couple of days and they will be deployed for area domination, she said.

The authorities have already identified rural roads connecting to neighbouring districts and States and have established check posts to scrutinise and monitor the vehicles. The location of the checkposts – which will keep shifting based on intelligene – will not be disclosed as the element of surprise will be lost otherwise, said Mr. Rajendra.

For the smooth conduct of the polls, sector officers, flying squad, static surveillance team, video viewing team, video surveillance team and assistant election observer teams have also been constituted.

A voter helpline (1950) has been established for queries related to voters’ list. the public has been asked to download cVIGIL, an online application for citizens launched by the Election Commission of India, to enable the public to report any violation of model code of conduct.