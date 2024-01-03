District administration denies permission for Nanjangud bandh today

January 03, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru district administration has refused permission for Nanjangud bandh called by a group comprising devotees of Srikanteshwara Temple to protest the alleged disruption of traditional rituals of the temple during the recent Andhakasurana Vadhe.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru R. Lokanath, who held a peace meeting in the temple town on Wednesday, said the permission for the bandh had not been given by either the district administration or the police.

For a bandh to be observed, the organisers have to obtain permission from either the district administration or the police. “The organisers may seek permission. But, permission had not been granted,” he added.

Pointing out that a bandh will cause widespread hardship to the people, Mr. Lokanath said the district administration had convened a peace meeting to protect harmony and ensure law and order in Nanjangud.

It may be mentioned here that a section of the devotees had called for bundh from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday to protest a bid by activists to stop the Andhakasurana Vadhe organised by the Srikanteshwara Temple recently. They had appealed to the hoteliers, traders and autorickshaw drivers to extend their support to the bundh.

The activists, who opposed the ritual, had contended that the demon depicted during Andhakasurana Vadhe resembled Mahishasura and said their sentiments had been hurt by the practice of stomping upon the rangoli of Andhakasura that resembled Mahishasura.

Purushotham, president of the Mahisha Dasara Organizing Committee and a former Mayor, alleged that the ritual amounted to disrespecting Mahishasura, whom they revered. The activists had also lodged a complaint with the Nanjangud police seeking action against the temple authorities.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lokanath said the district administration had ordered a probe into the matter and action will be taken against the wrongdoers on the basis of the inquiry report.

The peace meeting held on Wednesday was also attended by Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district Police Nandini, Assistant Commissioner Rakshit and Tahsildar Shivaprasad.

