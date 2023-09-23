District administration all set for maiden Janatha Darshan in Yadgir

September 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Yadgir

The maiden public grievance addressal programme – Janatha Darshan – by the State government after coming to power will be held in Yadgir on Monday.

The district administration is all set to receive grievance applications from the public in presence of Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also District in charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur as Janatha Darshan programme from 11 am to till 5.00 pm at Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan.

As many as six counters have been set up where District Education Officers (DEO’s), Panchayat Development Officers (PDO’s), Assistant Secretary (AS) of Zilla Panchayat, Shirestedars and other staff will be presented to receive grievance applications from the public, and they will enter the details of the applications.

Various committees like stage, food, drinking water, media, and law and order have been formed and officers of the Public Works, Police, Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation, Food and Civil Supplies, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited and Information and Public Relation Departments have been entrusted with various roles on the day. Deputy Secretary of Zilla Panchayat and Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division will supervise these committees to ensure their smooth functioning.

Drinking water, lunch and other basic facilities will be provided to the public coming to submit their grievance applications seeking relief.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner will supervise the Janatha Darshan programme and Deputy Commissioner and other senior officers of the various departments will be present.