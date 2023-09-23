HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

District administration all set for maiden Janatha Darshan in Yadgir

September 23, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Sharanabasappa Darshanapur

Sharanabasappa Darshanapur | Photo Credit: File Photo

The maiden public grievance addressal programme – Janatha Darshan – by the State government after coming to power will be held in Yadgir on Monday.

The district administration is all set to receive grievance applications from the public in presence of Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also District in charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur as Janatha Darshan programme from 11 am to till 5.00 pm at Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan.

As many as six counters have been set up where District Education Officers (DEO’s), Panchayat Development Officers (PDO’s), Assistant Secretary (AS) of Zilla Panchayat, Shirestedars and other staff will be presented to receive grievance applications from the public, and they will enter the details of the applications.

Various committees like stage, food, drinking water, media, and law and order have been formed and officers of the Public Works, Police, Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation, Food and Civil Supplies, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited and Information and Public Relation Departments have been entrusted with various roles on the day. Deputy Secretary of Zilla Panchayat and Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub Division will supervise these committees to ensure their smooth functioning.

Drinking water, lunch and other basic facilities will be provided to the public coming to submit their grievance applications seeking relief.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner will supervise the Janatha Darshan programme and Deputy Commissioner and other senior officers of the various departments will be present.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.