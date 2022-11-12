District administration accused of showing ‘indifference’ to Kanaka Jayanti celebrations

A procession being taken out through the streets of Mysuru on Friday to mark the Kanaka Jayanthi celebrations. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The district administration came under fire from BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath and former Congress MLA M.K. Somashekar for allegedly showing “indifference” towards the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Vishwanath said the alleged neglect amounted to insulting the entire community that revered the 16 th century saint-poet Kanakadasa.

He alleged that no official from the district administration was present near Kote Anjaneya Swami Temple in front of Mysuru palace, which was the venue from where the procession to mark the celebrations was to be flagged off. “There was no shamiana. No arrangements had been made. It is a government programme, but they have neglected it”, alleged the BJP MLC.

Mr.Somashekar said“I telephoned the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). But, they did not receive my call. I will write to the government about the lapse”..

However, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa, Mr. Vishwanath, Mr. Somashekar and others were present when the procession comprising folk artistes and tableaus was flagged off from the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple in front of the palace. The procession reached Kalamandira, where a stage programme was held.