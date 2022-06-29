Distribution of used textbooks

As part of its “Vidyadaan by You” programme, the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan’s Mysuru chapter will be distributing used textbooks to the needy students at Sri Mahaveer Jain Vidyalaya in Siddharthanagar in Mysuru between 9.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. on July 7.

“We have initiated a Vidyadaan by You programme and have collected used textbooks from students passing out of I PUC and above classes”, said a statement.

Books of PUC, degree classes in science and commerce streams, medical and engineering courses are available. “The same will be distributed (to be returned after completion of the academic year) against submission of ID proof, marks cards of previous examination. The books will be distributed on first come first served basis”, the statement said.

Those who want to donate books (new or old textbooks or new notebooks) can also bring them to the venue, the statement said. Further details can be obtained from Secretary of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan’s Mysuru Secretary Nisha B. Jain on 95355-19599.